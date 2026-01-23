Bangladesh go to ICC dispute resolution panel, Scotland just a step away

CHENNAI: Even as the Bangladesh Cricket Board has written to the ICC Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC), it may be only a matter of time before the global governing body replaces them with Scotland. It is understood that the ICC might not make any other statement until the final decision is made.

A day after standing firm on their decision of not travelling to India, BCB wrote to the committee, appealing against the ICC's decision to uphold the original T20 World Cup schedule. However, per the Terms of Reference ICC document for the DRC, Bangladesh's appeal cannot be heard by the committee.

According to the ICC rules, the committee cannot hear on the matters where the ICC or the ICC board had already made a decision. In this case, the ICC board on Wednesday voted against Bangladesh request to move matches out of India. The point 1.3 of the ICC document reads: "The Committee shall not operate as an appeal body against decisions of the ICC or any decision-making body established under the ICC’s Memorandum and Articles of Association or under any rules and regulations of the ICC, but shall operate as the sole forum and procedure for challenges to the lawfulness of such decisions, with the Committee exercising a supervisory jurisdiction."

The Committee, chaired by Michael Beloff KC, involves five independent lawyers, an Independent Code of Conduct Commission Representatives, a Chair of Audit Committee, an Ethics Officer and a management support. Its responsibility is to "fairly and promptly" resolve any disputes that arise according to procedures appropriate to the nature of each dispute and in a manner complementary to other methods of dispute resolution applicable to the activities of the ICC, its officers and directors, its Members and other relevant persons. It is established in order to help achieve that objective by providing independent panels to hear and resolve, by arbitration, disputes within the established scope.