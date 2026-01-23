Coach Pandit factor behind MP's consistency & U19 success

CHENNAI: Madhya Pradesh cricket witnessed many highs in the past few years. Be it their maiden Ranji Trophy title (2021-22) or the 2024-25 Senior Women's One-Day crown or the U23 Women's trophy for the 2023-24 season. The senior men's team also finished runners-up in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in the 2024-25 season and reached Ranji knockouts twice. The Madhya Pradesh players added yet another glittering trophy to their cabinet when they won their first U19 Cooch Behar (Elite) title a few days back.

And it will not be an exaggeration to say things started moving in the right direction since Chandrakant Pandit, former India wicketkeeper, took over as the head coach in 2020. He might not be with the U19 team when they defeated Gujarat in Valsad to lift the Cooch Behar Trophy but he was the guiding force behind every move the players and management made.

Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan, the spin-bowling all-rounder, claimed eight wickets in the final to swing the match in MP's favour and was deservingly adjudged Player of the Final. He scored a total of 550 runs from eight matches in the tournament apart from topping the bowling chart by scalping 57 wickets. The performance won him the Player of the Series award as well.

Anami Singh Chauhan, Yashbardhan's father, credited Pandit for the team and his son's success in the tournament. "He was not with the team as he was busy with the senior side but he made sure he stayed in touch and helped his wards out in need," Chauhan told this daily. Aryan Kushwah too played a key role for Madhya Pradesh and his father, Sunil, also echoed Chauhan's sentiments. "Even when they were not in the camp, the players were asked to send practice videos to Chandu sir. He not only saw those videos but also lent his advice on them. He must be receiving more than 100 videos every day but he made sure he responded to everyone and it's not easy given the responsibilities he has," Sunil Kushwah said. Both players hail from Gwalior and train at Tansen Cricket Academy.

Even as players' parents hailed Pandit for his services, the former Kolkata Knight Riders coach said it's his job to help his wards. "I am humbled but I am only doing my job. Ever since I took over as the head coach of MP, my priority is to give exposure to youngsters and prepare a bench strength and that's what I am doing," Pandit said.