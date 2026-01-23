SKY, Ishan on song as India thrash New Zealand by seven wickets to take 2-0 lead in T20I series

RAIPUR: A blistering counter-attack from skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan powered India to a seven wicket victory against New Zealand in the second T20 International here on Friday after Kuldeep Yadav’s timely strikes helped restrict the visitors to 208 for six on a good batting surface.

India’s reply began on a shaky note, with Abhishek Sharma dismissed early. Jacob Duffy bowled it fuller onto the pads with a fielder stationed at deep square leg, and the left-hander flicked the ball straight to the fielder.

Sanju Samson also fell cheaply, handing an easy catch to mid-on after being dropped earlier in his innings, as the bat turned in his hand while attempting a lofted shot down the ground.

Despite the early setbacks, Ishan Kishan launched a sensational counter-attack. He raced to his half-century in just 21 balls and ensured India scored 75 runs in the powerplay despite losing two wickets.

Twenty-one runs came off a Matt Henry over, with Suryakumar starting it with a four before Kishan went on to hit a six and two fours.

Kishan eventually departed after scoring 76 off 32 balls. Attempting a slog-sweep off Ish Sodhi, he edged the ball high into the air, and Matt Henry completed a good diving catch. Suryakumar walked up to Kishan and hugged him after the dismissal.

There was no let-up for the Kiwi bowlers as the skipper made a welcome return to form with his first half century in 24 innings. Shivam Dube also hit some lusty blows as the pair put on an unbroken 81 to close out the match with 28 balls to spare.

Suryakumar remained unbeaten on 82 off 37 balls, while Dube was not out on 36 off 18 balls.

Earlier, opting to bowl first with heavy dew expected later in the evening, Suryakumar chose Harshit Rana and Kuldeep Yadav in place of the injured Axar Patel and rested Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand made full use of the conditions early, with Devon Conway and Tim Seifert getting the Black Caps off to a flying start.

Conway, who has been caught in the slip cordon multiple times on the white-ball tour so far, went on the offensive against Arshdeep Singh in the opening over despite being beaten by an outswinger on the first ball of the match.

He struck three crisp fours and a sliced six over backward point, taking 18 runs from the over. Seifert, fresh from the Big Bash League, also played his shots as New Zealand raced ahead.

Harshit Rana was introduced in the fourth over and struck with his second ball, dismissing Conway for 19 off nine balls, marking the fourth time in as many innings that he had removed the opener. Seifert soon followed, out for 24 off 13, as India clawed their way back.

Rachin Ravindra then took charge, playing some spectacular strokes during a brisk 44 off 26 balls. However, he fell attempting to reach a wide delivery from Kuldeep Yadav.

The wrist-spinner had earlier claimed the key wicket of Glenn Phillips, who failed to read the googly and was caught at backward point.