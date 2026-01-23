T20 cricket World Cup row overshadows India's Olympic ambitions

India hopes next month's T20 World Cup will bolster its credentials as a global sports host -- and the country's Olympic ambitions -- but preparations have been rocked by a diplomatic row with Bangladesh and accusations of political interference.

With barely two weeks until the tournament, Bangladesh have effectively been forced out after the International Cricket Council (ICC) rejected a request to move their matches from India to co-hosts Sri Lanka, citing security concerns.

"Our only demand is to play the World Cup -- but not in India," Bangladesh Cricket Board President Aminul Islam Bulbul told reporters on Thursday, adding that without a change of venue, the team would not participate.

India is preparing to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, seen as a stepping stone to the 2036 Olympics.

But the chaotic build-up to the T20 World Cup has cast a shadow over those ambitions, especially with cricket returning to the Olympic Games at Los Angeles 2028.

The T20 World Cup schedule was delayed and not released until December and now it appears Scotland could have to be drafted to replace Bangladesh just days before the opening match on February 7.

'No one to challenge'

"Bangladesh is a cricket-loving nation. If a country of nearly 200 million people misses the World Cup, the ICC will lose a huge audience," Bulbul added.

"Cricket is entering the Olympics in 2028, Brisbane in 2032, India is bidding for 2036. Excluding a major cricket-loving country like Bangladesh would be a failure."

The ICC said it had found "no credible or verifiable threat" to move Bangladesh's games, and was committed to "safeguarding the collective interests of the global game".

But that global game is dominated by India, where cricket is woven deep into culture, the economy and politics.