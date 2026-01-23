When I was out, asked myself one question, 'Can I do it again or not?', says Kishan

RAIPUR: After two years away from international cricket, Ishan Kishan returned with a statement performance, smashing a destructive 76 off 32 balls to make a daunting target of 209 set by New Zealand appear routine in the second T20I on Tuesday.

Reflecting on his time out of the Indian side after being named player of the match, Kishan said he had asked himself a simple but searching question during his absence. “I asked myself one question – can I do it again or not? And I had a very clear answer.”

Kishan’s comeback has been built on a return to domestic cricket, where he adopted a bottom-up approach by featuring in tournaments such as the Buchi Babu Trophy and the DY Patil T20. He went on to lead Jharkhand to their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title, scoring more than 500 runs in the season.

“I was just looking to score runs. Sometimes it’s important to do it for yourself, to answer your own questions about how you’re batting and whether you’re capable of playing for India. That’s why it was important for me to play domestic cricket and get runs,” he said.

“The good part was that we won the trophy as well, and I carried that confidence here. So it was a pretty good day for me,” added the ‘Pocket Dynamo’ from Patna.

Kishan said mindset was the key factor behind his ability to dominate even when India slipped to 6 for 2 early in the chase after losing Abhishek Sharma.