ICC informs BCB that Scotland has replaced Bangladesh in T20 World Cup

NEW DELHI: The ICC has officially informed Bangladesh Cricket Board about replacing them with Scotland in the upcoming T20 World Cup since it refused to travel to India citing security reasons due to ouster of Mustafizur Rahaman from the IPL.

It is learnt that senior ICC officials, including chairman Jay Shah, were in Dubai on Friday and an email was sent late in the evening to BCB chairman Aminul Islam Bulbul, conveying the global body's decision "An e-mail was sent last evening to Bangladesh Cricket Board chairman intimating him that his board didn't get back to ICC officially after the 24 hour deadline that was given to them to decide if they wanted to come to India, so a decision has been taken," an ICC source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"The BCB did a press conference in Dhaka before officially informing the global body, which is a violation of protocol. They have been categorically told that they are being replaced," the source added.