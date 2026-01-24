No credible or verifiable security threat to the Bangladesh national team, Scotland as replacement, says ICC

CHENNAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) officially replaced Bangladesh with Scotland for the upcoming T20 World Cup in India. They took the extreme step after the Asian outfit refused to travel to India citing security concerns for their contingent. But the ICC, after considering independent security assessments from internal and external experts, assured the team that there was no 'credible or verifiable security threat to Bangladesh national team, officials or supporters in India'.

"In light of these findings," they said in a media release on Saturday evening, "and after careful consideration of the broader implications, the ICC determined that it was not appropriate to amend the published the event schedule. The ICC also noted the importance of preserving the integrity and sanctity of the tournament schedule, safeguarding the interests of all participating teams and fans, and avoiding the establishment of precedents that could undermine the neutrality and fairness of ICC events."

Bangladesh wanted their games to be moved to Sri Lanka. They also suggested swapping their group with Ireland but the ICC remained steadfast. Both parties had a couple of meetings but there was no end to the impasse. It's to be noted that the Bangladesh government arrived at this decision of not sending their team to the World Cup in India.

As far as the ICC is concerned, they undertook 'an extensive process' to 'address concerns raised by the 'BCB'. "The decision follows an extensive process undertaken by the ICC to address concerns raised by the BCB regarding the hosting of its scheduled matches in India," they added in the release.