Pakistan Cricket Board stands by Bangladesh, says its chief

CHENNAI: The Pakistan Cricket Board seems to be only board that is supporting the Bangladesh Cricket Board. Even on Saturday when the International Cricket Council decided to bring in Scotland in place of Bangladesh after their refusal to travel to India for the T20 World Cup beginning from February 7, PCB stood by BCB.

Mohsin Naqvi, the PCB chief, said on the sidelines of an event in Pakistan that they stand by the BCB. He also said that Bangladesh should have been playing in the T20 World Cup and ICC should have acceded to their requests of venue change. "We (PCB) have taken the position that Bangladesh is not being treated fairly," he has told media. "They should be made to play the World Cup under all circumstances because they are a big stakeholder and they should not be treated unfairly."

Whether Pakistan would also boycott the World Cup, Naqvi said that if the Pakistan government decides against playing then they would follow their advice. "If government asks us to boycott then let ICC look for the 22nd team," he said. "The decision will be the government's and we are waiting for the Prime Minister to arrive and we will discuss the matter with him and then decide."

The ICC has written to all board members about the decision of replacing Bangladesh with Scotland. They will be part of the Group C alongside England, West Indies, Nepal and debutant Italy.