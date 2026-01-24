Scotland in place of Bangladesh at T20 World Cup: How the dominoes fell

When the Kolkata Knight Riders bagged Mustafizur Rahman for over Rs 9 cr last month, nobody could have predicted the domino of that particular signing. A look...

December 16, 2025

KKR bags Mustafizur Rahman at the IPL auctions for a `9.2 cr

January 1, 2026

A few weeks later, a few BJP leaders question why KKR bagged Rahman. Sangeet Som, a former member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, branded Shah Rukh Khan a 'traitor'. "On one hand, Hindus are being killed in Bangladesh, and on the other hand, cricketers are being bought in the IPL. The traitorous film actor Shah Rukh Khan has bought Bangladeshi cricketer Rahman for `9 crore. Such traitors have no right to live in this country," Som said during a public event in Meerut.

January 2

Bangladesh Cricket Board publishes its home season, slotting a full white-ball tour of India comprising three ODIs and T20Is in September.

January 3

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) asks KKR to release Rahman. Devajit Saikia, board secretary, doesn't go into the specifics but says 'recent developments going on all across...' KKR obliges.

January 4

BCB sends a letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC) saying that they will not travel to India for the T20 World Cup. They said it was to do with the 'safety and well-being' of players in the light of heightened diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

January 5

The Bangladesh government also announce that they have banned the broadcast of the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League in their country. It was taken 'in public interest', they said.

From January 7

Their sports advisor, Asif Nazrul, wants to explore the option of playing their games in Sri Lanka. They open two-way communication channel with the ICC.

ICC's own security assessment doesn't throw anything out of the ordinary. Bangladesh open the door to possibly swapping themselves with Ireland but ICC dismiss that suggestion privately.

An ICC vote upholds the original schedule meaning Bangladesh would have to come to India to fulfil their group stage matches. If they don't turn up, Scotland would be called up in place of them as they are the highest ranked T20 team without qualifying.

Bangladesh talks about the possibility of taking their case to ICC's own Dispute Council but they may not be the right sub committee to hear this. There remains the option of going to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Bangladesh's stance remain so Scotland will replace them at the tournament.