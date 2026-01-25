Bishnoi, Bumrah, Hardik choke New Zealand as India restrict visitors to 153/9 in 3rd T20I

GUWAHATI: Wrist spinner Ravi Bishnoi marked his return with a superb spell alongside the seasoned duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya as India strangled New Zealand with disciplined bowling to restrict them to an under-par 153/9 in the third T20I here on Sunday.

Playing for India after nearly a year, Bishnoi, who came in for rested Varun Chakravarthy, grabbed the opportunity with both hands, returning impressive figures of 2 for 18 while maintaining relentless control through the middle overs after Suryakumar Yadav opted to bowl.

India struck early inside the power play to put the visitors on the back foot, reducing them to 36/3.

Hardik (2/23) set the tone in the opening over with a stunning backward-running catch to dismiss Devon Conway (1).

He then struck in his next over as Rachin Ravindra (4) mistimed a short delivery and Bishnoi at deep square leg completed the formalities.

Bumrah, introduced as second change, made an immediate impact and was again the pick of the bowling grabbing three for 17.

Returning after being rested for the Raipur game, he knocked over Tim Seifert (12) with a full delivery that angled in to uproot the off-stump.

Bishnoi then bowled with precision, denying the batters any momentum.