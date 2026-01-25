Pakistan names 15-man T20 World Cup squad, reversing boycott threat after Bangladesh replaced

LAHORE: Pakistan on Sunday named a 15-man squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, effectively reversing a previous threat by board chairman Mohsin Naqvi to boycott the event in solidarity with Bangladesh.

Pakistan Cricket Board chief Naqvi had previously suggested a withdrawal from the T20 showpiece after the ICC replaced Bangladesh with Scotland following their refusal to travel to India owing to "security concerns".

Salman Ali Agha will lead the Pakistan team in the tournament, scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

Following Bangladesh's removal, Naqvi had said that the Pakistan government would take the final decision on whether its national team would participate in the T20 World Cup. All of Pakistan's group matches will be held in Sri Lanka.

The squad was announced during a press conference addressed by the PCB's High Performance Director and member of men's national team selection committee Aqib Javed, Agha, and white-ball head coach Michael James Hesson at the Gaddafi Stadium here.