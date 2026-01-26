Blind women cricketers honoured as Republic Day guests after T20 World Cup triumph

NEW DELHI: Among the special invitees for the Republic Day events was the 15-strong contingent of visually impaired women cricketers of the Indian team. This is the stuff of dreams for them, and their lives have unimaginably transformed after they lifted the inaugural T20 Blind Cricket World Cup on November 23 last year.

Right from the Prime Minister and President hosting them in the aftermath of the victory to being treated as VIPs everywhere, it has been a rollercoaster of emotional highs for the ladies. From being referred to in the past in the villages across the country where they hail from with derogatory terms as ‘Andhi” or “cursed women”, they are feted all over the nation now.

Manager Shika Shetty accompanied her proud team members to Delhi on Monday. She told the TNIE, “Not just their lives but that of their families too have transformed due to the rewards offered by the State governments and the recognition. They were invited as guests to the home of Nita Ambani and many VIPs.”

She added, “People recognise them instantly now as the world cup winners. Many present and former cricketers, including the great Sachin Tendulkar, met them and lauded them. Corporate houses invite them for their events to inspire their work force. Police have twice offered them zero traffic movement on the roads. Their calendar is now full with engagements.”

Simu Das from Assam, an all-rounder in the team, works as Sports Inspector in schools. She was rewarded the job after her meeting with the Prime Minister. Her 78 runs against Nepal in the preliminary rounds was a crucial knock for the team.