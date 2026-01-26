Blind women cricketers honoured as Republic Day guests after T20 World Cup triumph

NEW DELHI: Among the special invitees for the Republic Day events was the 15-strong contingent of visually impaired women cricketers of the Indian team. This is the stuff of dreams for them, and their lives have unimaginably transformed after they lifted the inaugural T20 Blind Cricket World Cup on November 23 last year.
Right from the Prime Minister and President hosting them in the aftermath of the victory to being treated as VIPs everywhere, it has been a rollercoaster of emotional highs for the ladies. From being referred to in the past in the villages across the country where they hail from with derogatory terms as ‘Andhi” or “cursed women”, they are feted all over the nation now.
Manager Shika Shetty accompanied her proud team members to Delhi on Monday. She told the TNIE, “Not just their lives but that of their families too have transformed due to the rewards offered by the State governments and the recognition. They were invited as guests to the home of Nita Ambani and many VIPs.”
She added, “People recognise them instantly now as the world cup winners. Many present and former cricketers, including the great Sachin Tendulkar, met them and lauded them. Corporate houses invite them for their events to inspire their work force. Police have twice offered them zero traffic movement on the roads. Their calendar is now full with engagements.”
Simu Das from Assam, an all-rounder in the team, works as Sports Inspector in schools. She was rewarded the job after her meeting with the Prime Minister. Her 78 runs against Nepal in the preliminary rounds was a crucial knock for the team.
“When I got to meet the PM after our world cup victory, he enquired about my background. I told him about my brother who suffers from multiple handicaps, including visual impairment. My father abandoned us as we both were disabled. I told him about my mother who did cooking chores during weddings to raise us but gave me a good education. I received a call the next day morning to meet the Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswas shortly. On December 8, I got to meet him. The CM handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to me and told me the PM was keen I be offered a job. Our financial insecurity is gone now and am able to take care of my mother and brother,” she told the TNIE.
Das is now pursuing her MA in Political Science at Satyavati College in Delhi where she did her graduation too and entered cricket. “The PM offering me laddoos is the most unforgettable moment in my life. It still feels like a dream.”
21-year-old Anekha Devi from Jammu & Kashmir is an all-rounder, who opens the batting for the team. Her 64 runs in 34 balls against Pakistan which fetched her the `Player of the match’ award was an outstanding knock. “I came to Delhi for graduation and got an opportunity to join the women’s cricket team there. It has just been a year since I began playing cricket and my life has changed completely. I performed well at the national level and was picked up to play internationally.” She adds that, “I am able to support my father financially now and this makes me very happy. We have only listened to the beats of the Republic Day Parade on TV. We were literally present there today. It is unforgettable.”