Sunrisers Eastern Cape beat Ganguly-coached Pretoria Capitals to win SA20 final

CAPE TOWN: From his days as captain to now head coach, Sourav Ganguly's wretched luck in big finals appears to have followed him, as Sunrisers Eastern Cape beat his Pretoria Capitals by six wickets to clinch their third SA20 title in four seasons here.

A glorious sold-out Newlands crowd was treated to entertainment of the highest quality with Sunrisers captain Tristan Stubbs (63 not out off 41 balls) and Matthew Breetzke (68 not out off 49 balls) sharing an unbroken 114-run partnership for the fifth wicket to take their team over the line by six wickets with four balls to spare in a chase of 159.

The heroics were required after Dewald Brevis (101 off 56 balls) had earlier constructed one of his finest T20 innings in Pretoria's total of 158 for 7.

The match was won and lost in the last two overs of Pretoria Capitals innings and especially after Brevis got out off the second ball of the 19th over and Roston Chase (4 not out off 9 balls), Keshav Maharaj (0 off 3 balls) and Lizaad Williams (0 not out off 1 ball) managed just three off 10 deliveries.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape, a side coached by Adrian Birrell, has now played all four finals and come up best on three occasions.

For Ganguly, the saga of final losses on South African soil continued. He had previously lost the 2003 World Cup final as captain, and now suffered another setback as the first Indian head coach of a T20 franchise in an overseas league.