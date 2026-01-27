Ninth international in four months — Vizag, the new cricket hub

VISAKHAPATNAM: From the moment one enters the ACA-VDCA Stadium on a humid evening, it is impossible to miss the buzz. The Indian men’s team is at the venue ahead of the fourth T20I against New Zealand, with some of their super fans cheering them on from the newly inaugurated Mithali Raj Stand. On the right, just next to the home dressing room, is the Ravi Kalpana Gate, named after former India and Andhra keeper-batter. In the backdrop are the lush green Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary and Simhachalam Hill Range.
When the hosts take to the field on Wednesday evening, it will be the ninth international match the venue is hosting in four months. Welcome to Visakhapatnam, a new cricketing hub.
Established in 2003, the stadium has undergone multiple renovations over the years and has been hosting matches per the rotational policy of the BCCI. However, the key moment came before last year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) when Andhra Cricket Association spent close to Rs 40 crore to put in place 34 boxes, 250 toilets and enhanced fire safety measures. They also put in place four lifts capable of accommodating 16 people in each of them in one go.
Delhi Capitals played their first two matches at the venue and were impressed with the facilities. So were the BCCI. “We started renovating the whole hospitality area, including dressing rooms of the players, and more facilities. Once IPL happened, the BCCI and other officials saw the stadium. They were impressed,” ACA secretary Sana Satish Babu tells this daily.
Since then, the venue has hosted five Women’s World Cup matches, two India-Sri Lanka women’s T20Is and an India-South Africa men’s ODI. The Indian women’s team have had multiple camps at the venue. This is on point for a city wooing major tech giants. “With the support of the BCCI and ICC, we got to host the Women’s World Cup for the first time. Our government is also developing Visakhapatnam, Google is coming, and Infosys is coming, Vizag is developing as a new centre for IT,” Satish Babu explains.
On the cricketing front, ACA is focused on developing infrastructure. They aim to create one ground in each of the 13 districts with nets and dressing rooms. Former New Zealand coach Gary Stead was brought on board for the Ranji team, while Mithali was named mentor for the women’s team. “Myself and the president (Kesineni Sivanath, who is a Lok Sabha MP) are in political positions. We want the association to be run in a professional manner. We want to bring in professionals to run the cricket,” says Satish Babu, who is a Rajya Sabha MP.
“Without infrastructure, it is not possible to create new talents. That is why we are spending a lot of money on infrastructure in the districts. BCCI, whatever the funds for infrastructure, will go to major stadiums, but ACA is using their funds for the district grounds, district grounds and district names. Our target is by 2028, all 13 districts should have their own grounds with full facilities,” he adds.
After the Indian women’s team won the World Cup, the ripple effect is there in Visakhapatnam as well. ACA is planning to start a separate residential academy for women in Mangalagiri. “We want to create a talent pool of 100 women from U15-U19 for the academy. Throughout the year, they can stay there with food, physicians, doctors, trainers and all the technical people. We are planning in such a way that they can stay there and write the exams. Our minister Nara Lokeshji wants to focus on developing grassroots talent in women’s cricket,” says Satish Babu.
While there is no confirmation on what is next for the ACA-VDCA Stadium, it should not come as a surprise if they host a few IPL games in the upcoming season. For now, expect a sell-out crowd on Wednesday.