Ninth international in four months — Vizag, the new cricket hub

VISAKHAPATNAM: From the moment one enters the ACA-VDCA Stadium on a humid evening, it is impossible to miss the buzz. The Indian men’s team is at the venue ahead of the fourth T20I against New Zealand, with some of their super fans cheering them on from the newly inaugurated Mithali Raj Stand. On the right, just next to the home dressing room, is the Ravi Kalpana Gate, named after former India and Andhra keeper-batter. In the backdrop are the lush green Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary and Simhachalam Hill Range.

When the hosts take to the field on Wednesday evening, it will be the ninth international match the venue is hosting in four months. Welcome to Visakhapatnam, a new cricketing hub.

Established in 2003, the stadium has undergone multiple renovations over the years and has been hosting matches per the rotational policy of the BCCI. However, the key moment came before last year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) when Andhra Cricket Association spent close to Rs 40 crore to put in place 34 boxes, 250 toilets and enhanced fire safety measures. They also put in place four lifts capable of accommodating 16 people in each of them in one go.

Delhi Capitals played their first two matches at the venue and were impressed with the facilities. So were the BCCI. “We started renovating the whole hospitality area, including dressing rooms of the players, and more facilities. Once IPL happened, the BCCI and other officials saw the stadium. They were impressed,” ACA secretary Sana Satish Babu tells this daily.

Since then, the venue has hosted five Women’s World Cup matches, two India-Sri Lanka women’s T20Is and an India-South Africa men’s ODI. The Indian women’s team have had multiple camps at the venue. This is on point for a city wooing major tech giants. “With the support of the BCCI and ICC, we got to host the Women’s World Cup for the first time. Our government is also developing Visakhapatnam, Google is coming, and Infosys is coming, Vizag is developing as a new centre for IT,” Satish Babu explains.