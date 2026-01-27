Supporting Bangladesh is okay but not at the cost of Pakistan cricket: Ex-players, PCB officials

KARACHI: Pakistan should refrain from spoiling its relation with world governing body and support to Bangladesh must not come at the cost of national cricket, former players and Board officials said in one voice as PCB has deferred its decision on participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi has set Friday or Monday as the deadline for confirming Pakistan's participation or withdrawal from the World Cup, a situation which emerged after Bangladesh's ouster from the tournament.

Former Pakistan Test captain Muhammad Hafeez opined that PCB must send Pakistan team for the World Cup while former PCB Chairman Khalid Mahmood and secretary Arif Ali Abbasi didn't see any logic in not sending the team to the World Cup.

"I can understand Pakistan supporting Bangladesh but what purpose will PCB achieve by not sending its team apart from spoiling relations with the International Cricket Council and member boards," Abbasi said.

Abbasi, who worked in the board in the time of stalwarts like Jagmohan Dalmiya, and IS Bindra, said that PCB must send the team for the World Cup.

"What about our relations with Sri Lanka? Obviously Sri Lanka will suffer losses if Pakistan doesn't go as all our matches are in Sri Lanka including matches with India," he said.

Mahmood said that PCB's stance was laudable but it must remain sensible and centred on serving Pakistan cricket.