Aiden Markram powers South Africa to win over West Indies

PAARL: Aiden Markram powered South Africa to a nine-wicket win in the first Twenty20 international against the West Indies at Boland Park on Tuesday.

The South African captain hit nine fours and three sixes in a career-best 86 not out off 47 balls as the hosts chased down a competitive West Indian total of 173 for seven with 13 balls to spare.

An opening partnership (also) of 83 off 47 balls with Lhuan-dre Pretorius (44) set the tone before Ryan Rickelton joined Markram and made 40 not out in an unbeaten second-wicket stand of 93 off 62 balls.

The three-match series is the final preparation for both teams before the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka next month.

South Africa rested several players who were involved in the SA20 franchise final on Sunday, including first-choice opening batsman Quinton de Kock.

Pretorius, who is not in the World Cup squad, opened in De Kock's absence.