India win toss, opt to bowl in fourth T20I against New Zealand in Visakhapatnam

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and chose to bowl first in the fourth T20 International against New Zealand at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The hosts have already sealed the five-match series with a commanding 3-0 lead and will aim for a clean sweep in front of a home crowd.

India made one change to their playing XI, resting wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan and bringing left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh into the side. New Zealand also made a change, with Zakary Foulkes replacing pace bowler Kyle Jamieson.

India will look to consolidate momentum ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup, while the Black Caps aim to salvage pride and rework combinations after conceding the series.