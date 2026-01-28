Cricket

India win toss, opt to bowl in fourth T20I against New Zealand in Visakhapatnam

The hosts have already sealed the five-match series with a commanding 3-0 lead and will aim for a clean sweep in front of a home crowd.
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, shake hands with New Zealand's captain Mitchell Santner after the toss ahead of the fourth T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Visakhapatnam, India, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026.
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, shake hands with New Zealand's captain Mitchell Santner after the toss ahead of the fourth T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Visakhapatnam, India, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. (Photo | AP)
TNIE online desk
Updated on
1 min read

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and chose to bowl first in the fourth T20 International against New Zealand at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The hosts have already sealed the five-match series with a commanding 3-0 lead and will aim for a clean sweep in front of a home crowd.

India made one change to their playing XI, resting wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan and bringing left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh into the side. New Zealand also made a change, with Zakary Foulkes replacing pace bowler Kyle Jamieson.

India will look to consolidate momentum ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup, while the Black Caps aim to salvage pride and rework combinations after conceding the series.

Mitchell Santner
Suryakumar Yadav
Arshdeep Singh
India vs New Zealand 4th T20I
ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com