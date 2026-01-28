Opener Tim Seifert's breezy fifty lifts New Zealand to 215/7 in 4th T20I

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tim Seifert made a blistering fifty but the Indian bowlers' middle-over discipline did not allow New Zealand to progress beyond 215 for seven in the fourth T20 here on Wednesday.

Seifert (62 off 36 balls, 7x4, 3x6) was the standout Kiwi batter but he did not have enough support to fully drive home the advantage after India opted to field first.

Seifert, who joined the team after appearing in the recent Big Bash League, did not hide his intention, smoking Arshdeep Singh for three fours in a row, although two of them were off edges.

But in the next over, the right-hander smashed Harshit Rana for a six over long-on, showcasing his muscle and timing.

In the pacer's next over, Seifert eked out a six and four in successive balls before sending a Jasprit Bumrah delivery to the sight-screen for another maximum.

New Zealand reached fifty in the fourth over and ended the Power Play at 71 for no loss.

Seifert's frenetic innings also helped Devon Conway (44) to settle down and then have a go at the Indian bowlers.

After meandering to 9 off 9 balls, the left-hander found his range, plundering two fours and a six off Ravi Bishnoi - a loft between long-on and mid-wicket, a square cut and a slog sweep.