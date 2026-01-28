Some sellers but lots of potential buyers — explaining the IPL paradox

CHENNAI: In the world of commodities, precious metals like gold and silver are enjoying a record-breaking rally because of a combination of factors. But nobody knows how long it will last. There have been sellers who have profit booked but buyers have been happy to jump on the bandwagon. Likewise, Indian Premier League (IPL) teams — owners to be more precise — are in the news. Some owners want to cash in but potential buyers are already forming an orderly queue to own a piece of one of India's biggest cultural exports of the 21st century.

Per Bloomberg, Rajasthan Royals are currently valued at over a billion dollars and a sale could be in the works. If Royals, one of the founding eight and the cheapest franchise when they were bought for just over $65mn in 2008, are sold for over a billion, it directly explains why some of the first investors are looking to exit. They think that while the product has shown that it's recession proof — heck it was a recession baby — and is capable of making money even during global headwinds (Covid being one of them) — the valuation maybe inflated.

One of the big tests facing the 10 IPL franchises is the next TV rights deal. It will come into being post the 2027 season but there's a feeling that the growth witnessed in the last auction cycle may be missing. Post the Star merger with Jio, it remains to be seen if an OTT giant like Netflix will be convinced to make the auction a competition. Sony may be tempted but only if the price is right and there's a feeling that they will not. It's also why the International Cricket Council (ICC) have warned some of their members to expect a significant hair cut in terms of media rights for the next cycle (as reported by this daily first). They expect a 30 per cent reduction. While there may be more interest in the IPL, the league could face a challenge in this avenue.