'Elite' umpire Menon set to touch 150-mark in 5th T20I

CHENNAI: When he walks out to officiate India's fifth T20I against New Zealand at Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, he will join a distinguished list — umpires who have stood in 150 international matches. Just to put the figure in context there is no Indian who has served as an on field umpire in as many matches. Former India captain S Venkataraghavan is second on the list with 125 matches.

He may not be playing cricket for India, but Nitin Menon is a household name in the country. He is the only Indian representative in the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires. The 42-year former Madhya Pradesh cricketer joined the distinguished panel in 2020 and has been a regular part of it since then.

Menon started as a cricketer but could play only two List A matches before foraying into umpiring. Speaking on the big switch, he had told this daily two years ago that his father, who was also an umpire, advised him to have an alternative career as a match official. "When I was playing, till U-19 I was doing well. But when I went past that stage, the performances were not that good so I was dropped from the team. I was struggling to get a place in the Madhya Pradesh team. That time my father gave me advice that the BCCI was going to conduct examinations for umpires, so why don't you appear in it and have an alternative career. So I went ahead, took exams and cleared it. Actually, I found umpiring more challenging and more rewarding than playing cricket," Menon had said.

Before the change, he had played cricket for 15 years. More importantly, he was only 23 when he took the risk. But as the saying goes — all's well that ends well. The risk paid off as Menon is now not only the leading umpire from the country but also a role model to many, especially the former cricketers who have switched to the other side of the fence.