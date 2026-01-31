Kishan smashes hundred, stakes claim to start over Sanju in World Cup XI

T'PURAM: AS Ishan Kishan walked on to the ground after making a statement during India’s innings at the Greenfield International Stadium here, he donned the wicketkeeper’s gloves. This was more than just symbolic. There has been quite a murmur throughout the series as soon as he started hitting those crisp shots out of the ground. On the other hand, Sanju Samson who has been the first choice opener cum wicketkeeper for the team has been struggling.

If Sunday would have brought some relief through runs from his blade, it was not to be. As soon as Samson got out there was silence across the stadium. The sell-out crowd that had filled the stands to cheer for one of their own was in shock. It was supposed to be a night of celebration. But destiny had other ideas. Samson went to the deep, closer to the fans while India was fielding, but the joy was not there. His brief stay in the middle was agonizing too. A leading edge flew off the bat for a lucky boundary before a similar edge carried to the fielder in the deep. There was a lull. Anyone who walks into such a silence would feel some pressure but not Kishan.

The keeper-batter from Jharkhand has seen worse moments. From losing his spot in the India XI to being ignored for a central contract, he has seen it all. He bounced back from that, led his state team Jharkhand to the domestic T20 title and broke down the doors to force his way back to the Indian team. Every chance he got in this series was used to make a statement. Saturday was not going to be any different. From the moment he walked in, Kishan meant business. It started with a forceful boundary off Lockie Ferguson before hitting the speedster in front of square for a six.