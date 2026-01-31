Kishan smashes hundred, stakes claim to start over Sanju in World Cup XI
T'PURAM: AS Ishan Kishan walked on to the ground after making a statement during India’s innings at the Greenfield International Stadium here, he donned the wicketkeeper’s gloves. This was more than just symbolic. There has been quite a murmur throughout the series as soon as he started hitting those crisp shots out of the ground. On the other hand, Sanju Samson who has been the first choice opener cum wicketkeeper for the team has been struggling.
If Sunday would have brought some relief through runs from his blade, it was not to be. As soon as Samson got out there was silence across the stadium. The sell-out crowd that had filled the stands to cheer for one of their own was in shock. It was supposed to be a night of celebration. But destiny had other ideas. Samson went to the deep, closer to the fans while India was fielding, but the joy was not there. His brief stay in the middle was agonizing too. A leading edge flew off the bat for a lucky boundary before a similar edge carried to the fielder in the deep. There was a lull. Anyone who walks into such a silence would feel some pressure but not Kishan.
The keeper-batter from Jharkhand has seen worse moments. From losing his spot in the India XI to being ignored for a central contract, he has seen it all. He bounced back from that, led his state team Jharkhand to the domestic T20 title and broke down the doors to force his way back to the Indian team. Every chance he got in this series was used to make a statement. Saturday was not going to be any different. From the moment he walked in, Kishan meant business. It started with a forceful boundary off Lockie Ferguson before hitting the speedster in front of square for a six.
That was just the beginning. Spinners Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner took a beating, with the left-hander making the most of the angle and the positive match-up. It did not matter that Abhishek Sharma fell. Kishan’s single-minded steadfastenss was in full display to an extent where the crowd started chanting for him, a potential replacement candidate for Samson. His fifty came in 28 balls, but the next 50 runs took only 14 deliveries. Every ball he hit went where he wanted to. So did the slog sweep off Santner that took him to the three-figure mark in just 42 balls.
Then came the roar and elation. It was perhaps fitting that Hardik Pandya was at the other end when Kishan got to the milestone. After all, the all-rounder from Baroda has been with Kishan through thick and thin over the last few years. Kishan got out in the very next over, but if there ever was a statement hundred, it was his 43-ball 103 just before the T20 World Cup. Thanks to him, India went on to post 271 for five on the board.
The moment Kishan wore the keeper’s gloves there were indications of things to come. Sanju still could be the chosen wicketkeeper but with this form, the team management may not fully endorse his place in the team during the T20 World Cup.
The total, the result and a lot of other things do not matter much in the larger scheme of things. For Saturday was all about Kishan staking his claim to open and keep at the World Cup.
Brief scores: India 271/5 (Kishan 103, Suryakumar 63, Hardik 42, Lockie 2/31) vs NZ 225 (Allen 80, Sodhi 30, Rachin 30, Arshdeep 5/51)