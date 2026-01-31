Kishan’s maiden T20I ton powers India to 271/5 against New Zealand in series finale

Ishan Kishan smashed his maiden T20I hundred to power India to a massive 271 for 5 in the fifth and final T20I against New Zealand at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

Kishan scored a 103 off just 43 balls studded with six fours and 10 sixes as India unleashed a heavy-hitting display.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, India got off to a brisk start with Abhishek Sharma cracking 30 off 16 before falling early. Sanju Samson again struggled, departing for six off six, but Kishan and skipper Suryakumar Yadav steadied the innings with a powerful 137-run partnership for the third wicket. Yadav struck a fiery 63 off 30 balls, keeping the momentum rolling. Hardik Pandya made a quick 42 off 17 to further boost the total.

Kishan’s knock tilted the match firmly in India’s favour and underlined his growing importance in the shortest format ahead of the T20 World Cup.

India’s total of 271 for five is among their highest in T20Is and left New Zealand facing a daunting chase in the series finale.

Teams

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Bevon Jacobs, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah