INTERVIEW | 250 days a year on road: Nitin Menon opens up on lonely life of international umpires

CHENNAI: Life of an umpire is not just about witnessing the game from the best seat in the stadium, it also involves strong mental fortitude and adjustments; staying mentally alert and fit. Just like the players, they live out of a suitcase and it is not easy to have bearings intact if an umpire is doing this day in and day out for years. The complexity of an umpire's life is its loneliness. While players travel in groups, which in a long run serve as their extended families and on occasions they are also allowed to accompany their near and dear ones but umpires hardly enjoy such luxuries.

Standing in an international match is as exhausting as playing it. Add to it the responsibility of making the right call every time the situation arises. One wrong decision can change the fate of the game and the pressure only adds up if the official is the lone representative from a cricket-mad country like India. "We are on the road for about 250 days in a year. This is part of our job, as professionals we train mentally and physically for these challenges," Nitin Menon, India's lone representative at the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, told this daily.

A former domestic player, who switched to umpiring quite early into his cricketing career, however, feels it's a perk which comes with being an elite umpire. "I personally feel that this is a perk which comes with being an Elite umpire, to be able to travel around the world which I would not have been lucky enough if I was doing some other job. Our past experiences help us to understand the weather expected or what sort of hotels/facilities we will get in a particular country."

Menon loves travelling and that helps him mentally and stay in the zone while discharging his duties. According to him, he has an understanding family that knows the nature of his job and its demands. "My family understands my job and they know that staying away for long periods is part of my job. Whenever I get a chance during a series I try to go home for a couple of days or sometimes my family comes over to stay with me for a few days," he said.

A lot has changed ever since Menon donned the umpire's hat. Like players, umpires too have to be physically fit and most of them work out to maintain fitness. "I don’t drink alcohol or smoke so that’s a big advantage for staying healthy. In the last couple of years, I have stopped eating red meat which has helped me to become fitter. Most of us do a lot of physical training like cardio or weight training throughout the year. Even the hotels that we stay at are five star properties with good fitness centres and swimming pools."