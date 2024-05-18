LBW decision off last ball of 2019 IPL final was turning point in my career: Umpire Nitin Menon

On a decision you are proud of

Two decisions come to mind. The first was in the 2019 IPL final when CSK needed two runs off the last ball against MI in Hyderabad. CSK didn't have any reviews left. So for me to get that LBW decision right off the last ball bowled by Lasith Malinga was very important because if by any chance I had committed an error at point of time, CSK would have thought they lost the final because of me. It was a career-changing decision for me. In 2019, I was not part of the elite panel. I was just on the international panel of umpires. BCCI trusted me and thought I could do a good job in the IPL final. So it was a big moment for me. I am happy I could repay the faith the BCCI and IPL put in me. So that is the one decision I cherish.

The second decision was during the last Ashes when I gave Steve Smith not out for a run-out. There was a lot of criticism from a part of the commentary team saying how can I give that not out. Probably they were unaware of the law but I was very convinced and assured as the third umpire that the decision I am arriving at was as per the law.

On the law

The law is about the complete removal of the bail. The bail should be removed from both ends, not just one end. In that scenario, only one end of the bail was removed when Steve Smith was outside the crease, but when both ends came off, he was inside the crease. There was confusion among some players and spectators that it was out since one part of the bail was up. It was a challenging and crucial decision as Smith is one of the best players in the world. At that time, the match was in the balance. So I am very proud that I was able to make that decision. Throughout the process of making that decision I was very composed and confident that yes 'I was going in the right direction'.