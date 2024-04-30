T20 World Cup: Selectors keep faith in old in youngest format

CHENNAI: After the disappointing yet predictable ending to India's last T20 World Cup campaign in Australia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) realised something had to change. That change, they held, had to be layered; leadership and a more dynamic top-order. Throughout the first half of 2023, Hardik Pandya had led the side and the top-order had Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan as the untouchables while a mix of Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma and others did a job share at No. 3.

At the five-match series in the US and the West Indies (in the same grounds where the World Cup would be played in June), Yashasvi Jaiswal was blooded as they wanted at least one left-handed opener for the purposes of match-ups. It was the kind of thinking that some of the other teams had been doing in this format for at least the past decade (all World Cup winning teams, including India in 2007, had begun or finished the World Cup with at least one southpaw in the top three). India had moved away from it and thanks to a nature of a few untouchables in the top-order (Rohit, Kohli, and to an extent, KL Rahul), they were going against the grain.

That team in the West Indies and US last August was the first indication that the BCCI was going to wholeheartedly commit to the process of moving on from their elder statesmen in the shortest format. Never mind they lost the series but it was going to be the future, right? Between the World Cup in Australia and the end of 2023, they had identified the problem area (a finisher not named Hardik Pandya, a one-dimensional top-order and a lack of southpaws). So, they gave debuts to three openers, a few finishers including a southpaw (Rinku Singh) and a wicket-keeper (Jitesh Sharma).

In the end, all of this investment and experience has proved to be an illusion as the selectors went back to Rohit and Kohli with the former named captain (Jay Shah had named him during an event a few months ago so it doesn't come as a surprise) for the T20 World Cup next month. The first signs that the BCCI would go back to their two biggest batters came in January when they had made their comebacks during a home series against Afghanistan.