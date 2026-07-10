It's disappointing, we fell short on our execution: Iyer

BRISTOL: India captain Shreyas Iyer didn't hide his disappointment, admitting that his side utterly failed in execution once again in all departments after England sealed the T20I series with an emphatic nine-wicket win.

Iyer top-scored with an unbeaten 80 to help India post 158 for 7, a total that was blown away by England, who raced home in just 13.5 overs.

"Again it was a disappointing one. 158 wasn't the perfect total on the board. Eventually we saw how quickly they chased it down. When we came onto bowl I just asked the bowlers to repeat the lengths as much as possible.

"Top of middle and leg was difficult to score off. We fell short on our execution."

Iyer was happy with his performance but said it doesn't matter as it didn't come for a winning cause.

"Definitely happy with my performance, but see, if it's not on the winning cause, it just goes to the side.

So disappointed on that aspect because whenever I play, I want to perform and see to it that my team wins.

But unfortunately, today wasn't that day.

Definitely look forward in the next game.

Iyer also described the current Indian side as one in transition, saying the players would learn from their mistakes and adapt quickly.

"This is a transition phase and we will be making mistakes. Have to realise how important it is to adapt. I'm sure there are quick-learners in the team and they will assess themselves."

England captain Harry Brook credited his team's ability to adapt to conditions and the strong communication between the players and coaching staff for the comprehensive victory over India.

"That was good fun tonight. Always good to beat India. To beat them 3-0 with one game to go...very happy," Brook said.