Tried to hit too hard in T20Is, focussing on timing in ODIs: Axar Patel

BIRMINGHAM: All-rounder Axar Patel said his measured half-century in India's match-winning chase against England in the opening ODI here was a result of his renewed focus on timing after trying to hit too hard during a barren T20 run against the same opposition.

Axar displayed all-round brilliance, snaring four wickets in his 9.5 overs before striking a 52-ball 57 that was laced with five fours and a maximum.

India won the match by four wickets and 28 balls to spare with a nicely paced chase of 259 in which skipper Shubman Gill (80) and Washington Sundar (52) also played a crucial role.

"It was very important for me to deliver this kind of performance. As for my mindset, I needed to keep at it. I had to stay focused rather than thinking it would just happen on its own. I had to have self-belief and execute my plans. I feel like I was trying to hit the ball too hard during the T20Is," Axar, who was adjudged player of the match, told 'JioStar'.

"When you go in to bat in the death overs, you don't have any other option but to go for big shots, but I was losing my shape a little. So, when I went in to bat in this game, obviously after we got a great start, I just wanted to build a partnership," he said, explaining the tweaks he made.