England ODI series could Rohit's last in India colours

CHENNAI: Another lackluster performance by his lofty standards, Rohit Sharma could well send him out of the India team. Already under pressure to perform before India settle in on their next year's 50-over World Cup, his poor runs of 11 runs in the first match at Birmingham and 26 in Cardiff on Wednesday have turned against him.

This has led to intense speculation about his retirement this summer in England. All indications point at his Lord's match on Sunday being the last. If so, it will bring curtains on a glorious career of the one of the modern-day white-ball legends.

Though all eyes were on Virat Kohli too, but the former India captain had been performing and keeping his form and fitness in mind he may be part of the project. Chief selector Ajit Agarakar is in Cardiff and it is understood that the selection committee is quite clear that new players needs to be fast-tracked into the team ahead of the World Cup in October-November.