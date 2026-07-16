India vs England: Doors closing down fast on Rohit Sharma in ODIs

CHENNAI: Of all the ways he could have gotten out, an attempted sweep against Will Jacks would be the last Rohit Sharma would have thought of when he walked out to bat in Cardiff on Thursday. The 39-year-old, who failed to put up a big score in the first ODI against England, once again, got out for a scratchy 26 off 47 balls. While dismissal does not say much about the former captain's batting, what happened before and after seemed to indicate that the door for the next ODI World Cup might be slowly closing down on him.

While no one could predict what comes next in sport, in the case of Rohit, the signs seem to be emerging for a while now. When Rohit fell for a 21-ball 11 in the first match, he seemed livid with himself. He had tried to go after Sam Curran but instead mis-timed it to the mid-off fielder. The reaction after, where he was cursing himself, showed his frustration as Rohit's search for a big score continued. He had scored a lone fifty against Afghanistan, in the final match, but before and after the 39-year-old seemed out of game-time.

Coming into the England series, pressure was mounting on Rohit to deliver. With Virat Kohli batting as fluently as he ever did, lack of big scores from the former captain, who will be 40 by the time the ODI WC comes along next year, was feeling the heat. In fact, it has been the case since he was removed as captain following the Champions Trophy triumph last year.