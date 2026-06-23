Selection matters: Must always think what's best for Indian cricket, rather than what's best for Kohli, Rohit, or anyone, says Sanjay Manjrekar

However, the lack of public commitment from either coach or chief selector on Rohit's future has added to speculations. Every time the 39-year-old has walked out to bat in the last year, one could sense the pressure he was under to perform. And to be fair to Rohit, he has 552 runs at 50.18 average and 96.5 strike rate. He is only second to Virat Kohli (616 runs at 88 AVG and 106.39 SR) but questions continue to linger with his strike rate dropping 20 points. And every time he missed out on a big score, it has led to speculations over his future.

Manjrekar felt that when it comes to big players, taking such hard calls has not been straightforward in Indian cricket. He believed that the selectors have to acknowledge that they are picking him because he will be there for the World Cup and if not, it is a bigger issue. "There is a certain culture that we have, and we have not been able to shake it off. When it comes to big name senior players, it's never as simple as taking a decision based on solid cricketing merit. And that clearly has come into play with Rohit, and this is something that plagues Indian cricket. It's just about the selectors believing whether Rohit can be your opening batter for the 2027 World Cup.

"And that is what was in their mind, they should have said, and that is why we are selecting him. If they're just picking him because they're not courageous enough to drop him right now, then it is something that has happened in our Indian cricket culture forever, with all the big names. You talk about clarity, that will only happen when the whole culture of India changes. It's just how we handle our big-name iconic players. We just can't remain clinical. It's always about what's good for this guy, and the individual is thought about a lot. When it comes to selection, you must always think what's best for Indian cricket, rather than what's best for Virat Kohli, or what's best for Rohit Sharma, what's best for Bumrah, or anyone," said the Mumbaikar.

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