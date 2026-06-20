A good headache to have: Shubman Gill on Rohit and Jaiswal scoring runs at top

CHENNAI: It is not easy being Yashasvi Jaiswal. Three years ago, when he broke into the Indian team as a Test opener, he looked like the next big thing. An all-format star who could open the batting for India in all three teams. He opened with Rohit Sharma in Tests and T20Is in the months that followed leading up to the T20 World Cup in 2024.

At the global event, Virat Kohli partnered up with Rohit as Jaiswal warmed the bench. India won the title and soon, he was out of the realm of things in the format. Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson took over and haven't looked back since. Now, add Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ishan Kishan in the mix too and Jaiswal's chances in the format looks even slimmer.

While he is still India's Test opener, in ODIs, chances were scarce and hard to come by. Unless one of the top three players — Rohit, Kohli and Shubman Gill — missed out, he had to wait on the sidelines. And when the chance comes, every one of them would feel like an audition. After his debut in Nagpur early last year, Jaiswal had to wait till the South Africa series in December that year where Gill was injured. He did not start well, but finished with a century. Again, now, with Kohli injured, Jaiswal got a chance against Afghanistan in Lucknow. But he fell for four runs.