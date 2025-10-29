Diligent, deceptive & defiant — The rise of Deepti Sharma

However, this World Cup, she has been at the front and centre of India’s plans, leading the way with 15 wickets and 133 runs, including two crucial fifties. It would not be an exaggeration to say that she has become the best all-rounder to have played for India. Across the globe, Ellyse Perry, Stafanie Taylor and Marizanne Kapp have more runs and more wickets than Sharma in the 50-over format.

While Sharma has always been the perennial trier who worked her back off until she got better, this World Cup, she is reaping all the rewards. She is India’s go-to partnership-breaker, who holds the innings together, both during the middle-overs and at the death.

Apart from her consistency, what has stood out in this tournament is the way she has utilised her variations. Whether it is going around the wicket to Chamari Athapaththu and deceiving her in the air, staying over the wicket for Anushka Sanjeewani or slowing down significantly to keep Australia and South Africa batters, or the way she bowled what seemed like a cross-seamed delivery from a seamer to castle Tammy Beaumont behind her legs, Sharma has been hitting the right notes through this tournament. It is something she had spoken about during the bilateral series against Australia before the WC. “When I train, my thought process will be about how to use my variations, angles and what delivery to use in what situation of the game and so on,” she had said.