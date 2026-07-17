He has left us, but we have lots of good memories: Michael Holding on passing away of Garry Sobers

Holding didn't play with Sobers but had a lot of unforgettable memories of the legend. "No, I obviously didn't play with Sir Garry. He was before my time, but he was always around cricket. He was always around whenever we had tours. In many, many years gone by, there were always cocktail parties everywhere you went with cricket teams. And he was always in attendance at those cocktail parties in Barbados and some of the other islands because, of course, he travelled around the Caribbean whenever cricket was going on.

"And of course, he was on tours. He came to Australia. He was down there during Kerry Packer as well. So people of my generation, who did not play with him, still had a lot of close contact with him. I also spent a brief bit of time with him when there was the 20/20 tournament with Stanford in the Caribbean. I spent about 10 months with him on that. I didn't last very long. But even so we had contact. We spoke, and even if I didn't speak to him personally, I would see his friends or people who were close to him and we'd exchange views."

"I saw him in London whenever he came there, we saw him at the Barbados High Commission when there was a function there. So there's always intermittent contact and intermittent conversations, things going on. So, it's sad that he's gone. But he did a lot of great things. He did a lot of great things for the West Indies, for Barbados, for individuals that he came across. So he will be leaving us, but we'll have lots of good memories."