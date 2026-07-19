Under-pressure Rohit delivers statement century but India lose

CHENNAI: Will it be his last time in India colours? Is he going to retire? What will happen if he fails again? Are the selectors going to drop him either way come the next series? These and many more questions loomed over Rohit Sharma when he arrived at Lord's for the third ODI against England on Sunday.

The pressure went up further when England posted a mammoth 387/3 in 50 overs. Without Jasprit Bumrah, who had an impact injury, Indian bowling looked toothless. The total — highest at the venue — only meant Rohit was under the pump. A fifty or a good knock would not do. What Rohit needed is a big innings, one that comes as a statement. That looks like he still has it in him to construct an innings and take on bowling attacks at will.

For almost three hours (175 minutes) since he walked out to bat with Shubman Gill, Rohit showed just that. A masterful 138 from 110 balls before he eventually fell against the run of play. Soon, Sam Curran laid down the choke as India went from 304/2 to 329/7 before losing by 27 runs. England also won the series 2-1

The result may not have been what Rohit wanted. And there is still no guarantee that he will be picked the next time India plays an ODI in September. The 39-year-old, however, left his everything out on the field with an innings that rolled back time. An in the process, he left the ball in the court on the selectors on the way forward.

Truth be told, it was not easy either. Unlike India, England had a better pace attack and Rohit needed time to settle in. Gill (77) helped his former captain in that regard, taking the charge early on. They knew one of the top three had to go big. And Rohit, who started run-a-ball, soon upped the tempo. He took on Josh Tongue in the very first over after being cautious against Jofra Archer. Back-to-back boundaries came off Tongue before Rohit started playing with the field against Sam Curran. Having gotten out to the left-armer in the first match, the 39-year-old used the square behind the wicket to disrupt the length, forcing Curran to bowl in his strength. When Curran pulled his length back, Rohit brought out his trademark pull to deposit him in the stands.