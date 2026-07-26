Sooryavanshi, Mayank Yadav script India's 35-run win; sweep Zimbabwe 3-0

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s remarkably adaptive 81 and an equally solid effort from bowlers led by pacer Mayank Yadav ensured India’s smooth 35-run win over Zimbabwe in the third and final T20I here on Sunday.

Along with the victory, India also completed a 3-0 sweep, a fine step-up after surrendering the previous two series to England (0-4) and Ireland (0-2).

Zimbabwe had to bat out of their skin to chase down 193 on a rather sluggish pitch.

But they did not have enough patience or nous for it, ending up at 157 for seven despite Ryan Burl making a fine unbeaten 54.

Just like in the previous matches, Zimbabwe lost one too many wickets early as they could not properly use the Power Play segment.

Pacer Yash Thakur (2/45) got rid of Dion Myers and skipper Sikandar Raza off successive balls in the fourth over as the hosts slipped to 34 for three.

Earlier Mayank (3/29), who bowled with heaps of pace and accuracy, had ousted Brian Bennett in the first ball of the innings as Zimbabwe struggled for an early move-on.

It became a trend as the innings progressed despite Indians grassing as many as four catches and conceding couple of boundaries in another sloppy fielding effort.

Burl played a nice innings of assurance and formed a good 60-run alliance with Wesley Madhevere (28) for the fifth wicket.

The Zimbabweans played some forceful shots around the park, but the early damage was too big to mitigate.