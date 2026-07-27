Pick Sooryavanshi for ODIs, let him open with Rohit and Gill can play at four: Farokh Engineer

NEW DELHI: Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should be drafted into the ODI side as an opener alongside Rohit Sharma ahead of the 2027 World Cup, reckoned former India cricketer Farokh Engineer.

The wicketkeeper batter of yesteryears opined that Shubman Gill, the other half of the current opening pair with Rohit, can bat at No.4, giving more meat to the middle-order.

"The ideal situation is Shubman Gill and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Gill is a class player. Gill, I think, is the best batsman in the team now. So, Gill should come at four," Engineer told PTI.

"Gill is not a guy who lifts the ball. So, a left-right combination would be ideal in ODIs. So, if Rohit is playing, and I think he should be playing, let him open with Sooryavanshi.

"A batsman like him (Sooryavanshi) is much better at opening because he finds bigger gaps in the field. Virat Kohli can come third. Gill can come fourth and then we've got a solid batting line-up," he said.

Sooryavanshi bagged the Player of the Series award in the just-concluded three-match rubber against Zimbabwe, scoring 151 runs with two fifties.