'Clicky Ponting', Saltburn 2nd XI and a cricket scandal like no other

BENGALURU: Over the last 48 hours or so, one of cricket's next great scandals came to light. But not in an international game, or even in a T20 league. It has come from a North Yorkshire and South Durham Cricket League where a close-in fielder belonging to Saltburn 2nd XI has been accused of snapping his finger just as the ball goes past the bat to suggest to the umpire that the batter has hit the ball. Viral images and videos have since been dissected. Here's a brief explainer on the incident that seems to have fractured the game in the most unlikely of settings.

Wait, what... the fielder did what?

To explain it in a sentence, the fielder, Brian Devine, who is nicknamed 'Clicky Ponting', has developed this habit of clicking his fingers to trick the umpire at the non-striker's end into giving the batter out. And because of that sound -- the snap or click of the fingers (not unlike what Thanos did) -- it gives the illusion to the umpire that the batter actually nicked the ball.

Is there any video evidence?

A couple of videos have taken the internet by storm. In one of the footages, the close-in fielder in question is clearly seen clicking his fingers at the exact moment the ball passes the bat. On one occasion, after the umpire gives the batter out, the clearly cheesed-off batter even points to the umpire that it was the result of the sound made by the fielder. This happened in a game between Saltburn 2nd XI and Norton 2nd XI.