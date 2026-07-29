RCB brand value soars as IPL viewership migrates to digital: Report

CHENNAI: Two-time Indian Premier League champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru continue to retain the top spot among the ten franchises with a brand value of USD 312 million as per the latest study by global investment bank Houlihan Lokey.

While RCB's brand value has always remained high, two championship seasons in the last two years meant, they have recorded a 16.0 per cent increase in brand value from US$269.0 million in 2025. Mumbai Indians remained second with a brand value of USD 264 million, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders (USD 245 million). Despite three underwhelming seasons, five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (USD 244 million) are placed fourth.

Apart from the brand and business value of franchises that continue to grow, the league in itself has seen a change in landscape in terms of viewership. Though there were concerns over drop in the television ratings in the first half of the 2026 season, the report says that it is an indication of migration from linear to digital platforms.