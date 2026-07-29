Ryan ten Doeschate joins Kolkata Knight Riders as head of cricket strategy

CHENNAI: Former India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate, whose tenure with the national team ended after the England series, has now returned to Kolkata Knight Riders set up, this time as head of cricket strategy.
The former KKR and Netherlands player was a part of the coaching staff under Gautam Gambhir in 2024 when they won the Indian Premier League title before moving to the Indian team alongside the former captain. After two years with the Men in Blue, Ten Doeschate will now look over cricket strategy, talent acquisition, and development of their teams across the globe. Apart from IPL, KKR have teams in Major League Cricket, ILT20 and Caribbean Premier League.
"This is a unique opportunity to work with the coaching and analytics teams across our global franchises to strengthen our scouting/player development systems, and to build a long-term cricket strategy," ten Doeschate said in a statement issued by KKR.
Ten Doeschate will lead the strategic direction for scouting, player recruitment, squad planning, and performance evaluation across KKR franchises while also working as assistant coach for Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the ILT20, and Los Angeles Knight Riders in the MLC.
Venky Mysore, CEO, Knight Riders Sports, said, "His deep understanding of our philosophy, combined with his experience across franchise and international cricket, makes him ideally suited for this role." Ten Doeschate was a member of KKR's IPL-winning teams in 2012 and 2014, and was a member of their coaching staff during their third title triumph in 2024.
Ten Doeschate, and T Dilip were the two staff members who left the Indian team following the recent tour of England. Dilip had been with the team since July 2021 and his tenure was extended post the Champions Trophy in 2025 before coming to an end last month.