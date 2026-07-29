Ryan ten Doeschate joins Kolkata Knight Riders as head of cricket strategy

CHENNAI: Former India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate, whose tenure with the national team ended after the England series, has now returned to Kolkata Knight Riders set up, this time as head of cricket strategy.

The former KKR and Netherlands player was a part of the coaching staff under Gautam Gambhir in 2024 when they won the Indian Premier League title before moving to the Indian team alongside the former captain. After two years with the Men in Blue, Ten Doeschate will now look over cricket strategy, talent acquisition, and development of their teams across the globe. Apart from IPL, KKR have teams in Major League Cricket, ILT20 and Caribbean Premier League.

"This is a unique opportunity to work with the coaching and analytics teams across our global franchises to strengthen our scouting/player development systems, and to build a long-term cricket strategy," ten Doeschate said in a statement issued by KKR.