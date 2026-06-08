INTERVIEW | This is the best prepared I have felt going into a World Cup: Arundhati Reddy

For those who know the Reddys, it comes as no surprise. After all, Bhagya, as a single mother, has been with Arundhati every step of the way from the first time she stepped onto the cricket field despite the early opposition from the family members. And that night was life-changing for both mother and daughter purely in terms of recognition.

Before the ODI WC, Bhagya had told this daily about how not many in the apartment they live in knew that Arudhati was an Indian cricketer. It all changed overnight. Despite Arundhati's explicit instructions, Bhagya had arranged for celebrations from the moment she landed in Hyderabad airport. And it only continued all the way to her house. "A lot has changed since. Now, a lot more people are coming home and recognising me. Initially it was challenging as I am not a big fan of big public attention but very grateful for all the support and the growth of women's cricket in the country," she smiles.

Over the next month, Arundhati will have a significant role to play as India gear up for the T20 World Cup in England. And this time, she feels more prepared than ever. "I have played three WCs (three T20 WC, one ODI WC) before, and in the past I probably did not know what I was doing (in terms of understanding her skills and handling the big stage). Now, it feels different. I believe this is the best I have prepared going into a World Cup. The experience of playing in the Women's Premier League, the ODI World Cup winning confidence have allowed me to understand and handle pressure situations," Arundhati says.