Manav Suthar takes 6/33 on debut as India enforce follow-on against Afghanistan

MULLANPUR: Manav Suthar snared a six-wicket haul on a dream debut as Afghanistan were bowled out for a paltry 152 day three of the one-off Test against India here on Monday.

After India enforced the follow-on, Afghanistan huffed and puffed their way to 18 for no loss at lunch with 394 runs still needed to avoid an embarrassing innings defeat.

It was a pity that barely 500 odd people were present in the stands when country's newest spin bowling star completed a rare milestone, becoming the 10th Indian to take five wicket-haul on debut.

He was also the seventh spinner to reach the landmark in his maiden Test.

His final first innings figures read 22-10-33-6 which also showed the kind of relentless pressure he put on inexperienced Afghan batters, none of whom looked comfortable while trying to defend him.

Having impressed on the second afternoon with his trajectory and ability to extract turn from a slowish track, it was a matter of time that he would complete a five-for.