Suthar feels at home on debut, impresses on Day 2

Suthar, if there were any, did not let the world see it. Instead, after a steady cameo with the bat, he made the cricketing fraternity sit up and watch from the moment he let go off the red cherry for the first time on Sunday.

The revolutions were there. The drift was there. But then came the turn and bounce. For those who hadn't seen him till then, it was a revelation. For those who had seen, played alongside and followed Suthar, it was a validation. That he is in his element. Over the last two and a half years, Suthar has been that one spinner who excited every one in the Indian cricket ecosystem. He had spent years, bowling the volume of overs preparing for this and anyone who saw him for the first time, knew he had the goods.

The left-arm spinner got the call-up for the Duleep Trophy in 2024 (not the zonal format) and impressed the selectors. The road to that was a truckload of overs sent down in TNCA senior division league and CoE camp. From thereon, he moved up the pecking order, got picked for India A and has been in the scheme of things that led up to the first ball of the sixth over on Sunday. If beating the outside edge of Abdul Malik made the viewers sit up and watch, three balls later, he had his first Test wicket. A top-edge off an attempted sweep to send Malik packing.