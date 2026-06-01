How support staff, change in mindset and good mega auction helped RCB win consecutive IPL titles

"It's quite hard to undo things that you then either regret or don't like about your team structure or even personnel, once you've got through your first mega auction. And then, you're only dealing with mini auctions in the subsequent years, and it gets quite difficult in the mini auction years. We were clear on what we were trying to build as a squad in terms of team structure. We got pretty much everything we wanted and more at the auction. We came out of that auction very happy - like most teams tend to do after an auction - but pretty confident that we could do the things that we wanted to do," he added during a virtual press conference on Monday.

If the mega auction was half the job done, the support staff did the rest behind the scenes. Karthik worked with all Indian batters one-on-one and had open conversations with them. Every Indian batter, including Patidar, have spoken about how they communicated to 'DK bhai'. The skipper also attributed the bowling attack's success to Omkar Salvi. "We cannot see him in the meeting room, talking to players. He spent a lot of time one-on-one," Patidar said, before calling Flower one of the best coaches he has ever worked with.

The skipper, who celebrated his 33rd birthday with the trophy next to him, has been with the team since 2021. He felt the paradigm shift happened in the culture of the team from thereon. "A lot of changes in the mindset of the players. I think all credit goes to the coaching staff," Patidar said. "The way they are handling their players, especially the new players who are coming in, because they are also an important part of the team. The coaching staff is treating every player equally. So, I think that is the change I feel," he revealed.