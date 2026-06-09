From the day I started playing, red-ball cricket meant everything to me: Manav Suthar

MULLANPUR: For Manav Suthar, Test format is the "pinnacle" of cricket, and the India left-arm spinner revealed that he was practising with red-ball even during IPL 2026 to stay on top of his game.

The 23-year-old Suthar made a strong impression on his maiden outing, returning 6/33 and 1/29 along with a brisk knock to set up a heavy innings and 300-run victory over Afghanistan in their only Test here.

"From the very first day I started playing and as I progressed through the ranks, red-ball cricket meant everything to me," Suthar told JioHotstar.

"It is the pinnacle of the sport. So, whether I was playing U-19 cricket or the Ranji Trophy, the goal was always to play Test cricket for India. Kuldeep (Yadav) bhai's speech while presenting me with the cap was very motivating. Everyone encouraged and motivated me a lot, so it felt really special."

"Gautam (Gambhir) sir and the skipper (Shubman Gill) informed me that I would be making my debut. It was a very proud moment because, ever since I started playing, it had been my dream, my father's dream, and everyone's dream for me to play Test cricket for India," Suthar added.

Suthar, who played for Gujarat Titans in this year's IPL, said he wanted to be ready for the opportunity of playing Test cricket and practiced with the red ball during the league.

"When my name came up in the team, I was practising with the red ball during the IPL as well, thinking about how I would approach things if given the opportunity," he said.