I learnt that consistency is everything in Test cricket: Manav Suthar

MULLANPUR: Debutant left-arm spinner Manav Suthar said on Monday that his maiden Test appearance taught him that consistency and patience are the biggest virtues in the longest format, after starring in India's comprehensive innings-and-300-run victory over Afghanistan in the one-off match in Mullanpur.

Named Player of the Match for his seven-wicket match haul, Suthar said repeatedly hitting the same areas was the secret behind his success on a surface that offered plenty of assistance to the spinners.

"The biggest lesson is that consistency is everything. You have to keep bowling in the same area over and over again. I think that's the most important thing in Test cricket. It's a format that demands a lot of patience," Suthar said at the presentation ceremony.

"That's what I've learned, keep being patient, stick to your plans and keep hitting the right areas consistently," he said.

The 23-year-old left-arm spinner said that representing India in Test cricket felt surreal.

"It was a very unreal feeling. It has been my dream from the very beginning to play for India and to play Test cricket. So it was an incredible moment for me and honestly felt quite unreal."

Suthar said batting before bowling helped him understand the nature of the wicket, which in turn aided his bowling plans.

"Even when I went out to bat, I felt quite comfortable. As I settled in and faced a few deliveries, I realised there was a bit of assistance for the spinners on the wicket."

"Then, when I came on to bowl and delivered my first over, I got the same feeling. After that, my only focus was to keep using the right line, length and pace."

The spinner said he consciously relied on his stock ball in the initial phase before introducing subtle variations.