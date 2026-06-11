INTERVIEW | You have to look forward to success but also understand and be okay to fail: Shreyanka Patil has her eyes set on T20 World Cup title

Soon after, Patil became calm and moved on. It is one of the many things she had been consciously telling herself during her time away from the game. “Be happy and grateful that you're just back on the field, doing what you love doing. Whenever you are fit, in that mental space, just enjoy yourself. Results will come one day. You will get fifer one day. You might get hit for 50 runs on another. You have to understand and be okay to fail. You always don't get the success you want. Yes, you have to look forward to that but also understand the setbacks, failure, and get out of it as soon as possible.”

Telling yourself that is one thing. But practising is a completely different challenge. And that did not come easy, especially for someone who had seen nothing but success till the big injury setback in late 2024.

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From the time she came through the ranks in Karnataka cricket, Patil has been the golden-eyed star. The young off-spinning all-rounder who made one sit and up watch every time the ball left her hand. She moved up the ranks in India A, got picked by RCB in the 2023 Women’s Premier League, made her India debut later that year, won the title with RCB before going to her maiden T20 World Cup in 2024.

Then came the injuries, one after another every time she came close to playing again meant Patil was out of action between October 2024 and September 2025. With every setback, doubts and insecurities crept in. But in time, she made peace with the fact that she missed a season of WPL, and watched her teammates and friends lift the ODI World Cup trophy from afar. It helped that she had her close people around — from coach Arjun Dev to Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Arundhati Reddy, Kanika Ahuja and Renuka Singh Thakur — and she also got to interact with some of the male cricketers at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. In empathising with their journeys, Patil started to reflect on her own cricket, her limits, skills, strengths and how to react in certain situations and why she doesn’t have to do everything all at once.

“Cricket, I think more or less, I have kept it very similar to what I was doing before the injury phase because that has given me a lot of success. When you ask me about mentally, I think I am still wanting to be a little more calmer under pressure. Obviously, the decision making shouldn't go wrong. You can't be 100 per cent. Now, if I am 40 per cent, can I get to 70 per cent? That's again your personal choice, how badly you want it. Sometimes, I don't feel like doing it. But if you have to be the greatest all-rounder, you have to push in that extra yard. Mentally again, (Arjun) sir keeps putting me under pressure. Then, how do I react? The more mistakes, the more errors you make, then at the end of the day, I will be like, ‘oh shit, I shouldn't have done that’. In anger, I may end up bowling a yorker when I had to bowl an off-spinning delivery. These are the things which you will only understand. You have trained your mind and body so much that at the end of the day, you will find an answer.”

She acknowledged that the long injury lay-off has also helped her understand her body better, when to push herself, when not to and what she needed to do to keep delivering on the field while taking care of herself better. “When I was younger, like one or two years back, I never used to understand my body. Even if I have small niggles, I was like, I will push myself. But I never understood back then because I never had gone through that phase. Now, I'm able to understand my own body, which is, again, a very trickier part. The sooner you understand your body, your mind, you would have confidence over your body. If my body is not feeling up for today's session, don't try to do quantity. Do quality. If I'm playing 100 balls a day, maybe play 20-30 good balls and then come do your recovery. You just want to do everything, be it your pool session, be it your ice bath, whatever recovery which helps for you, be it your nutrition, diet, water intake. I still want to win games, take wickets or score those crucial 10-15 runs. But these are the small things I didn't do back then. Now, I am willing to change and get better at it.”