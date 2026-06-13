Huge crowds across stadiums biggest takeaway from SA20: Steyn

“And what happened was then it had a ripple effect in terms of the fans. The fans would come to the stadiums because they wanted to come and see players that they watched day in and day out every weekend. They wanted to come and watch somebody that they knew personally,” he added.

That way, the pace great explained that the Eastern Cape’s model has spread across other franchises in the country. “I think the SA20 is now fed off that. They've broadcasted that in terms of social media. And it's created quite a feast for people to come and want to enjoy. So you see Johannesburg doing it now. You see Durban trying to do it better. You see MI Cape Town trying to do it better. And all the stadiums are trying to outdo themselves. So one, the competition has done its own part.But now the stadiums themselves, the spectators themselves are trying to outdo what they did last year. And that's quite infectious and that's quite a good thing,” he said.

Fans returning in huge numbers, Steyn feels is the biggest takeaway. “South Africa has been desperate for cricket. I mean, the world went through a pandemic and sport was definitely taken away from South Africa. If we wanted to play, we had to travel. Local sport took a hit in South Africa. And I think Graeme Smith and the SA20 bringing it back is like giving sport back to the country. And they grabbed it with both hands. They've been salivating for good cricket. And SA20 has delivered,” he said.