Stubbs knock in SA20 final big boost ahead of T20 WC

CHENNAI: A month or so ago, South Africa’s explosive middle-order batter Tristan Stubbs has had a terrible lean patch when he was struggling to score runs. In the lead up to his first game in fourth edition of SA20 he was captain of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape, the team which he has been in since Day 1.

A week into the tournament, he gets the news of his omission from the South Africa’s T20 World Cup squad. His 2025 in the T20 format was a mixed bag. After a breakout year 2024, where he scored 1219 runs in the format, the 25-year-old only managed to score 749 runs the following year. His match-winning knock (63 n.o) for SEC against Pretoria Capitals in the SA20 final on Sunday may help him turn his fortunes ahead of a big year. He couldn’t have asked for a better timing to get back into form — days before the T20 World Cup in India. And for the records, he has got a late call-up as injury replacement for Donovan Ferreira.