Friend first, coach later: Ganguly on first coaching stint at SA20

CHENNAI: From captaining the Indian cricket team to helming the Indian cricket board (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly has donned multiple hats. Continuing the trend, the former stylish left-hand batter assumed the role of Pretoria Capitals coach in the ongoing SA20. As the tournament culminates on Monday with the final between Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Ganguly has an opportunity to lift the trophy, albeit as a coach, in the country where he lost the ODI World Cup final 23 years ago.

The team, captained by South African spinner Keshav Maharaj finished on top of the points table, qualified for the final after beating Sunrisers Eastern Cape in Qualifier 1. On Sunday, they face the same opponents, who beat Paarl Royals in Qualifier 2 to make it to the summit clash.

Ahead of the final, Ganguly opened up about his new role, and explained the key takeaways from his time in South Africa. He said he kept in touch with his players via calls to check up on them soon after the auction in September 2025.