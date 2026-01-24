Friend first, coach later: Ganguly on first coaching stint at SA20

CHENNAI: From captaining the Indian cricket team to helming the Indian cricket board (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly has donned multiple hats. Continuing the trend, the former stylish left-hand batter assumed the role of Pretoria Capitals coach in the ongoing SA20. As the tournament culminates on Monday with the final between Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Ganguly has an opportunity to lift the trophy, albeit as a coach, in the country where he lost the ODI World Cup final 23 years ago.
The team, captained by South African spinner Keshav Maharaj finished on top of the points table, qualified for the final after beating Sunrisers Eastern Cape in Qualifier 1. On Sunday, they face the same opponents, who beat Paarl Royals in Qualifier 2 to make it to the summit clash.
Ahead of the final, Ganguly opened up about his new role, and explained the key takeaways from his time in South Africa. He said he kept in touch with his players via calls to check up on them soon after the auction in September 2025.
“I met (Dewald) Brevis and Keshav Maharaj in India when they were touring with the South African team, we had dinner together. I stayed in touch via WhatsApp, even with other boys like Lungi (Ngidi), Lizaad (Williams) Gideon (Peters) Codi (Yusuf), who were coming out of injuries. (How) they would recover in time because in these leagues, getting your best players fit is very important because the replacements are very rare. I have been in touch with them, asking how they are and how they want and how I want them to play in the competition, at which stages they want to play,” he said during a JioStar pressroom interaction on Saturday.
Ganguly said being friends with the players was important, rather than being an authoritative figure. His experience of captaining players, he said, has helped him. "Great players are very mature. Because they all want to do well at this level. I was just a friend to them and will tell them what the right picture is with my experience over a period of time and players understand," he explained.
Creating the right environment is what Ganguly believes has brought the best out of players. "It's important about being honest and transparent. We, as coaches, don't play anymore. We try to help them get better and earn their respect in the dressing room. Because that's what's important as a group. As I said, when you have the option, you pick quality players. Because that's very important. As a coach, you give them the best practice they want. Keep them mentally in good space. You know, in such tournaments, there are ups and downs."
After a rocky start to the season, Capitals went on to win seven matches out of the last eleven. His approach in making a player-friendly environment may have been key. "So, you understand situations. You know that you'll get into situations, where it won't go well. But the important thing in sport is to come back and perform. You have to go through that right everywhere around the world," he explained.
Watch SA20 final on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar from 7.00 pm.