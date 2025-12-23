SA20 2025: Skipper Stubbs keen to take Sunrisers forward

CHENNAI: Three SA20 seasons. Three finals. That has been the reputation of Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the premier T20 league of South Africa so far. Since its inception, SECC have been the most consistent team of the tournament, reaching three finals under Aiden Markram, including the title win in 2024.

Through all that, there is one local lad who had played an integral part in the franchise's success. Tristan Stubbs. The Gqeberha born and bred was a rising star when the league began three years ago. In 2024, he smashed 301 runs at 60 average and 168.16 strike rate, helping SECC win their first SA20 title.

However, he is not just a prodigal batting star anymore. Stubbs is now the captain and leader of the Sunrisers for the upcoming edition of the SA20 tournament. Heading into the mega auctions after three seasons, the Sunrisers retained Stubbs over Markram, and soon he was handed the leadership role as well.

The 25-year-old has always been identified as one for the future from the time he broke into the Eastern Province team. Right from hitting the first ball he faced in professional cricket for a six, Stubbs has had the makings of a super star, but he had to go through his own journey to get to this point.

In the years that followed his debut, Stubbs developed a reputation for being one of the most destructive batters in death overs. Last year, he had a stellar season with Delhi Capitals, reached the final of the T20 World Cup with South Africa before winning the SA20 with Sunrisers.